FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.74% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS XJUN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

