FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO B. Todd Dempsey Sells 3,133 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $33,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
B. Todd Dempsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,089 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $11,684.97.
- On Friday, June 7th, B. Todd Dempsey sold 1,070 shares of FVCBankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $11,909.10.
NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.17. 3,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
