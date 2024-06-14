FY2024 Earnings Forecast for POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for POET Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

POET Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of POET stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.31.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

