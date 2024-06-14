FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

