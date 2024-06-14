FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.54.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.85.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

