FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HXL. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $63.43 on Friday. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hexcel by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

