FY2025 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.06 EPS.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $246.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Articles
