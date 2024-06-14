FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Issued By William Blair

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 224.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,459 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 581,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 149,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

