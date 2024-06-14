GameStop Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:GME)

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GameStop in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

