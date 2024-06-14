GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.16. 44,328,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 24,044,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.67 and a beta of -0.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 659.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 180,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in GameStop by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 194,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

