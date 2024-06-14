GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,714. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

