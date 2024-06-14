GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) CEO David Wook Jin Kim Purchases 2,000 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $21,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 166,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,509.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

David Wook Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Wook Jin Kim bought 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $333.72 million and a P/E ratio of 57.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Report on GEN Restaurant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $4,984,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.