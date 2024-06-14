Genfit S.A. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Get Genfit alerts:

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genfit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.63. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genfit S.A. ( NASDAQ:GNFT Free Report ) by 2,229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

