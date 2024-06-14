GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Up 16.7%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.44 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.44 ($0.09). Approximately 218,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 283,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

GENinCode Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

GENinCode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.