GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Up 16.7%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.44 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.44 ($0.09). Approximately 218,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 283,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).
GENinCode Stock Up 5.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
GENinCode Company Profile
GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.
