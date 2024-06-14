Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 24,748 Shares of WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 24,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$35,934.10 ($23,797.41).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 28,901 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$41,906.45 ($27,752.62).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 70,000 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,100.00 ($75,562.91).

WAM Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 30.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

WAM Capital Dividend Announcement

About WAM Capital

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

