Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.86. 694,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,530,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Specifically, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of Geron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Geron Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Geron by 870.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

