GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) traded down 1.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $31.23. 575,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,925,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Specifically, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,069,889 shares in the company, valued at $168,117,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628,457 shares of company stock valued at $55,064,956. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

