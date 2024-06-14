Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in May

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

