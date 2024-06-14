Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $43.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

