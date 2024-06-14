Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Up 1,770.0% in May

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 1,770.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Globavend Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of GVH opened at $0.99 on Friday. Globavend has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
Globavend Company Profile
