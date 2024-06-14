Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Green Dot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Dot’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Green Dot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Green Dot by 98.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

