Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Down 98.2% in May

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ GWAV opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

