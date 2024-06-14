GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 30,033 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Freshpet worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,322,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.1 %

FRPT opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 695.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

