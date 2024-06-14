GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,465,000. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.