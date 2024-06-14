GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.60% of Genesco worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

