GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

