GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.56 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $306.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average is $250.96. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

