GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Wendy’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 484.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

