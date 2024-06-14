GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4.44 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,260 shares of company stock worth $2,846,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.07 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.