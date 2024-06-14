GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.