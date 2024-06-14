GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.47 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

