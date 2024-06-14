GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.69 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

