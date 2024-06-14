GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 29,921 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 130.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vicor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

