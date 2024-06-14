GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 42,552 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 421.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

