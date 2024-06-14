GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 68,999 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,999 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 61.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 19.6% in the third quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 85,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 25.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

