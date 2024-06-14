GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PDD alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $13,379,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PDD by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.76. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.