Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,225 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $113,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,272,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HGTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

