Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 11,225 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $113,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,272,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Hagerty Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE HGTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.38. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.