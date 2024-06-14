Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Financial Contrast

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Evaxion Biotech A/S presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $54.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -99.11% Halozyme Therapeutics 36.94% 225.71% 20.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 262.00 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.78 Halozyme Therapeutics $829.25 million 7.62 $281.59 million $2.42 20.50

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

