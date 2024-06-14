Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 1,615.4% in May

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 1,615.4% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLPPY opened at $4.39 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3638 per share. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

