Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 14,113 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

BND stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

