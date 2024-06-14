Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 4,076 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

