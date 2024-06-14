Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 55,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,048 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

