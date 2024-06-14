Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

