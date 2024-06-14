Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 15,623 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

