Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,563 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG opened at $371.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $373.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

