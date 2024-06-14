Harbour Investments Inc. Has $16.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.41.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

