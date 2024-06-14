Harbour Investments Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,596 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.44 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

