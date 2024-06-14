Harbour Investments Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGGR opened at $32.64 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

