Harbour Investments Inc. Has $85.91 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,392 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $85,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.