Harbour Investments Inc. Has $9.69 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,157,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8,409.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,514,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $8,232,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,948,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GJUL stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

